The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) are heavy favorites (-24.5) as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -24.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

St. Thomas has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the 2023-24 season, Marquette (4-4-0 ATS) and St. Thomas (4-4-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 50% 79.8 147.3 66 127.1 146.4 St. Thomas 1 12.5% 67.5 147.3 61.1 127.1 134.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette vs St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles record 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies allow.

Marquette has a 4-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when scoring more than 61.1 points.

The Tommies put up just 1.5 more points per game (67.5) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (66).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0 St. Thomas 4-4-0 0-0 1-7-0

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette St. Thomas 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.