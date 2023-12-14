North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hertford County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Hertford County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hertford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgecroft School at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.