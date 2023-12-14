The Florida Gators (6-3) square off against the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

East Carolina vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland, Florida Venue: RP Funding Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -14.5 152.5

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in three of nine games this season.

East Carolina has a 145.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

East Carolina's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

East Carolina has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Pirates have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +850 moneyline set for this game.

East Carolina has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

East Carolina vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 7 77.8% 83.7 158.7 73.7 144.1 149.9 East Carolina 3 33.3% 75 158.7 70.4 144.1 143.7

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Pirates' 75 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up.

East Carolina has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

East Carolina vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 3-5-0 0-2 7-2-0 East Carolina 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0

East Carolina vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida East Carolina 10-6 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 2-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

