East Carolina vs. Florida December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (4-3) play the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
East Carolina vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 14.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
East Carolina vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|East Carolina AVG
|East Carolina Rank
|36th
|84.1
|Points Scored
|78.1
|117th
|275th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|73
|225th
|36th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|33.8
|166th
|11th
|13.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|41st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|185th
|52nd
|16.3
|Assists
|13.4
|178th
|260th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11
|116th
