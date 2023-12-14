The Florida Gators (4-3) play the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

East Carolina vs. Florida Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Tyrese Samuel: 14.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Condon: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

East Carolina vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank
36th 84.1 Points Scored 78.1 117th
275th 75.7 Points Allowed 73 225th
36th 38.3 Rebounds 33.8 166th
11th 13.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 41st
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.4 185th
52nd 16.3 Assists 13.4 178th
260th 13.1 Turnovers 11 116th

