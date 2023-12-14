The Florida Gators (6-3) play the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

East Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida TV: SECN

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

This season, East Carolina has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.

The Pirates are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fifth.

The Pirates put up just 1.3 more points per game (75) than the Gators give up (73.7).

East Carolina has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (63).

At home, the Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, East Carolina drained fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule