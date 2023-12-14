The Florida Gators (6-3) play the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

East Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida
  • TV: SECN
East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
  • This season, East Carolina has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fifth.
  • The Pirates put up just 1.3 more points per game (75) than the Gators give up (73.7).
  • East Carolina has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (63).
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, East Carolina drained fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 UNC Wilmington W 74-66 Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 63-52 Minges Coliseum
12/9/2023 South Carolina L 68-62 Minges Coliseum
12/14/2023 Florida - RP Funding Center
12/20/2023 Delaware State - Minges Coliseum
12/29/2023 East Tennessee State - Minges Coliseum

