Thursday's contest features the Florida Gators (6-3) and the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) matching up at RP Funding Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-68 victory for heavily favored Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland, Florida Venue: RP Funding Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 83, East Carolina 68

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-14.8)

Florida (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Florida has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while East Carolina is 3-6-0. The Gators have a 7-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Pirates have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game, with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (177th in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (169th in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game East Carolina accumulates rank 190th in the country, 4.6 more than the 32 its opponents grab.

East Carolina makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

East Carolina has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (62nd in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.