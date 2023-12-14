North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Carteret County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.