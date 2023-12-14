Should you wager on Brent Burns to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

  • In five of 28 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:19 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:57 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

