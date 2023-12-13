UNC Asheville vs. Auburn December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3) meet the Auburn Tigers (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Josh Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamon Battle: 8.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|Auburn AVG
|Auburn Rank
|19th
|86.9
|Points Scored
|81.0
|70th
|275th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|69th
|170th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|37.8
|42nd
|56th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|27th
|75th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|18th
|18.1
|Assists
|18.5
|15th
|136th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.0
|190th
