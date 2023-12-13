The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Queens Royals (6-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -6.5 149.5

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in four of seven outings.

Queens has a 159.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 10.2 more points than this game's point total.

Queens is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Queens has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Royals have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Queens has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 2 28.6% 79.9 162.2 61.3 138.8 139.4 Queens 4 57.1% 82.3 162.2 77.5 138.8 152.2

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 82.3 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 61.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Queens is 3-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 5-2-0 2-0 4-3-0 Queens 3-4-0 1-2 4-3-0

Queens vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Queens 10-7 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 7-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

