Queens vs. Appalachian State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (4-4) will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Queens Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 9.5 PTS, 1.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Albury: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cash: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashby: 9.5 PTS, 1.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Queens vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|232nd
|72.1
|Points Scored
|77.0
|141st
|325th
|78.9
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|66th
|178th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|38.6
|30th
|132nd
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|98th
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|167th
|193rd
|13.1
|Assists
|14.7
|98th
|183rd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|74th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.