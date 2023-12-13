The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) will try to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Queens Royals (6-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Queens matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Queens Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 149.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 150.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Queens vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Queens has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Royals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Appalachian State has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Mountaineers' seven games have gone over the point total.

