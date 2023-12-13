The Queens Royals (6-5) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have given up to their opponents (34%).

Queens has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34% from the field.

The Royals are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 53rd.

The Royals average 21 more points per game (82.3) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (61.3).

Queens is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens Home & Away Comparison

Queens scores 100 points per game at home, and 67.2 away.

The Royals concede 73.8 points per game at home, and 84 away.

At home, Queens knocks down 13 triples per game, 5.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than away (25.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Upcoming Schedule