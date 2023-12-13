North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you live in Orange County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jordan- Matthews High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
