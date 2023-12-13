North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Onslow County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Oak High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.