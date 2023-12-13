North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Johnston County, North Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Johnston High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Bailey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
