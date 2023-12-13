North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Halifax County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corinth Holders High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Halifax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.