North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Forsyth High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
