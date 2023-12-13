North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Edgecombe High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Wendell, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
