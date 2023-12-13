The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Durham County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Riverside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham School of the Arts at Charles E. Jordan High School