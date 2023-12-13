North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Beaufort County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Washington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.