The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Queens Royals (6-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Queens matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Queens Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 149.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 150.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Queens Betting Trends

Appalachian State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Mountaineers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Queens is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Royals' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.