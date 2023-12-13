The Queens Royals (6-5) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

This season, the Mountaineers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Royals' opponents have hit.

In games Appalachian State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Royals are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at fifth.

The 79.9 points per game the Mountaineers score are only 2.4 more points than the Royals allow (77.5).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 4-1.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State averaged 74.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.

The Mountaineers allowed 62.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 in road games.

Appalachian State sunk 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 35.1% when playing on the road.

