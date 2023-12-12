North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Wayne County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Friendship Christian School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosewood High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Charles B Aycock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pikeville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goldsboro High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dudley, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
