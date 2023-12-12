A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Kevin Durant (third, 31.0 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) host Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -3.5 233.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In six of 22 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points.

Phoenix's outings this year have an average point total of 228.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

Phoenix has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 230.7 points, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Golden State has gone 9-13-0 ATS this season.

The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

Golden State has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Golden State has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 6 27.3% 115.1 230.6 113.0 228.1 226.7 Warriors 9 40.9% 115.5 230.6 115.1 228.1 228.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (6-5-0).

The 115.1 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Warriors give up.

When Phoenix totals more than 115.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Warriors have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

This year, Golden State is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-3-0 ATS (.727).

The Warriors' 115.5 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113.0 the Suns give up.

Golden State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scores more than 113.0 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-12 5-7 14-8 Warriors 9-13 5-1 12-10

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 113.0 Points Allowed (PG) 115.1 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 10-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.