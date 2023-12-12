When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Stefan Noesen light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in eight of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:27 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:46 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:01 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:17 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.