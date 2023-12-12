North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Randolph County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
