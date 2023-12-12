North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pitt County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
High school basketball is happening in Pitt County, North Carolina today.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pitt High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.H. Rose High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
