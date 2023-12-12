North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pender County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hanover High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- Conference: Mideastern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.