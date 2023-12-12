North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasquotank County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Pasquotank County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pasquotank County High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Barco, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
