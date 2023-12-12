North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Onslow County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.H. Rose High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Duplin High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
