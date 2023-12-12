The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 18.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Camian Shell: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 293rd 68.3 Points Scored 75.6 174th 362nd 93.2 Points Allowed 67.5 121st 362nd 23.7 Rebounds 32.3 218th 344th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 10.0 123rd 119th 8.0 3pt Made 7.4 188th 255th 12.0 Assists 13.5 167th 58th 10.0 Turnovers 11.3 140th

