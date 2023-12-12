The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) carry a three-game losing streak into a road matchup against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8), losers of eight straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (54.0%).

North Carolina Central is 1-1 when it shoots better than 54.0% from the field.

The Eagles are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 362nd.

The Eagles put up 73.5 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 89.9 the Aggies allow.

When North Carolina Central puts up more than 89.9 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central scored 82.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Eagles were better in home games last season, ceding 59.7 points per game, compared to 72.1 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, North Carolina Central performed better at home last year, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 34.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule