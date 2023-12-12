The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. UT Martin matchup.

NC State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-19.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-19.5) 162.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

NC State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Wolfpack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

UT Martin has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.

Skyhawks games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this year.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 NC State is 62nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (80th).

With odds of +20000, NC State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.