The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will host the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

NC State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

NC State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolfpack sit at 117th.

The Wolfpack record 80.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 80.2 the Skyhawks give up.

NC State is 5-1 when scoring more than 80.2 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively NC State fared better in home games last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.

When it comes to three-point shooting, NC State performed better in home games last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

NC State Upcoming Schedule