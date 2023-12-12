North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 12
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Nash County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Mount High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bailey, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pungo Christian Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
