The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8), losers of eight straight. The Aggies are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -4.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

N.C. A&T's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in six of eight outings.

N.C. A&T's outings this season have a 157.4-point average over/under, 7.9 more points than this game's point total.

N.C. A&T has gone 4-4-0 ATS this year.

N.C. A&T has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Aggies have been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

N.C. A&T has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 4 44.4% 73.5 141 71.3 161.2 136.3 N.C. A&T 6 75% 67.5 141 89.9 161.2 144.8

Additional N.C. A&T Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up an average of 67.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, N.C. A&T is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 5-4-0 0-0 5-4-0 N.C. A&T 4-4-0 4-4 6-2-0

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Central N.C. A&T 13-1 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 4-10 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

