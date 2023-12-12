The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8), losers of eight straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies' 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44%).

N.C. A&T is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Aggies are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 160th.

The Aggies' 67.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles allow to opponents.

N.C. A&T has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, N.C. A&T put up 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged on the road (68.6).

At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.3.

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T made fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) too.

