The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8), losers of eight straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies' 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44%).
  • N.C. A&T is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 160th.
  • The Aggies' 67.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • N.C. A&T has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, N.C. A&T put up 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged on the road (68.6).
  • At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.3.
  • Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T made fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) too.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Samford L 101-83 Pete Hanna Center
12/2/2023 Citadel L 85-68 Corbett Sports Center
12/8/2023 @ High Point L 75-62 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/12/2023 North Carolina Central - Corbett Sports Center
12/16/2023 Texas Southern - Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State - Michelob ULTRA Arena

