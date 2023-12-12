How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8), losers of eight straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies' 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- N.C. A&T is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 362nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 160th.
- The Aggies' 67.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 71.3 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- N.C. A&T has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, N.C. A&T put up 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged on the road (68.6).
- At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.3.
- Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T made fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|L 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|L 85-68
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|L 75-62
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.