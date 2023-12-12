Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carolina International School at United Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Grove Christian School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Gaston High School at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Corvian Community School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler High School at Providence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weddington High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisades High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Independence High School