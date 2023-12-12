North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carolina International School at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Grove Christian School at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Gaston High School at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisades High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mecklenburg High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
