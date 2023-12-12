North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Martin County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Martin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside High School at South Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Robersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
