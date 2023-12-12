North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lincoln County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincolnton High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Charter High School at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Davidson, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.