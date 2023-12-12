North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lenoir County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
