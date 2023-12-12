Hurricanes vs. Senators December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sebastian Aho and Tim Stutzle are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists this season.
- Seth Jarvis has nine goals and 10 assists, equaling 19 points (0.7 per game).
- Martin Necas has 19 points for Carolina, via seven goals and 12 assists.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.
Senators Players to Watch
- Stuetzle is among the top options on offense for Ottawa, with 26 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 20 assists in 22 games.
- Claude Giroux's 21 points this season, including nine goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Ottawa.
- This season, Ottawa's Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .885 save percentage (57th in the league). In 10 games, he has 215 saves, and has allowed 28 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Hurricanes vs. Senators Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|16th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|5th
|22nd
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|18th
|1st
|34.2
|Shots
|33
|5th
|1st
|25.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|16th
|16th
|20.65%
|Power Play %
|18.28%
|21st
|19th
|79.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.32%
|28th
