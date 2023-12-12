North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Harnett County, North Carolina today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington Senior High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.