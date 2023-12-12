North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Guilford County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forsyth Country Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
