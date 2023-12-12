North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gates County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Gates County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Gates County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gates County High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Edenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
