Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Gaston County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Gaston High School at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnton High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Charter High School at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A

Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at South Point High School