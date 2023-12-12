North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Mount High School at Bunn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bunn, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke Rapids High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
