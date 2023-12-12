North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Norman High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carver High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Millennium Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Zion Christian Academy at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forsyth Country Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hills Christian School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Motley Morehead High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
