Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Norman High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carver High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Millennium Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Zion Christian Academy at Winston Salem Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsyth Country Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 12

6:45 PM ET on December 12 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hills Christian School at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 12

6:55 PM ET on December 12 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

John Motley Morehead High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School