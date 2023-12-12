North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Edgecombe County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
